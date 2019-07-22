The winners of the Odessa film festival

X Odessa international film festival announced the winners, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Country.sa.

The winners were named during the closing ceremony of the festival, which was held on Saturday at the Odessa Opera house.

Grand Prix for the first time in the history of the FESTIVAL received two paintings: the Georgian film “And then we danced” and the Ukrainian Home ribbon. Both films collected almost the same number of votes, so the jury decided to award the main award of the festival both.

In the national competition program in the nomination “Best feature film” won “Dad – my mother’s brother,” directed by Vadim Ilkov. The prize for best actor in the national competition took Irma Vitovskaya, for best Director – Vadim Il’kov.

The best Ukrainian short film named the film “a girl, a boy and a secret,” directed by Oksana Catimini.

The best film of the international competition program called the tape “And then we danced” by Levan akin.

Prizes in the international competition went to: best Director – Alejandro Landes (film “Monos”) for best actor — Levan Gelbakhiani (“And then we danced”).

Best European documentary was “Because we are men,” directed by Petter Sommer and Yu Pemuda of Swensen.

The audience award went to the film “My thoughts quiet” Antonio Lukic.

Jury’s special award was awarded to the film “For the Most” Directors Vaad al-Kateb and Edward watts.

Special award of the OIFF-2019 received satirist Mikhail Zhvanetsky. And the award for contribution to cinema will take with me to France Catherine Deneuve.