The winners of the originality and charisma: the name of the winner of the Grand Prix “black sea Games”…
Three days the resort town of Skadovsk on the Black sea was alive with music and met celebrities. Many vacationers specially pre-booked accommodation to enjoy free concerts of your favorite artists. But the main event these days remains competition for young performers.
July 28 was held the final of the XVII all-Ukrainian charitable children’s festival “black sea Games”. During the Grand gala concert announced the names of the winners and the winner of the main prize — the Grand Prix of the festival. The undisputed leader of 2019 was 15-year-old Valeria Furman from Krivoy Rog (pictured in the header with the founder of the festival by Mykola Bagraev), who conquered the jury with strong vocals and charisma.
“When they called my name I was shocked. That standing on this stage, for me it was a victory. It’s the first such a big stage in my life. I grew up doing music and always dreamed of becoming a singer. This victory gave me more confidence to continue on this path,” — said Valery happy.
Founder of the children’s charitable festival “black sea Games” Nikolay bagraev noted that the song contest is not only a competition, but a large music festival.
“Celebrity guests, jury experts, who ensured the festival, they all helped to reveal the contestants components of the profession of artist. And this experience is the most important”, — said Mykola bagraev.
He stressed that the main thing in “black sea Games” not to win but participate, because the children get a unique opportunity to perform on the huge stage in front of thousands of people of Skadovsk, as well as millions of TV viewers across the country.
The performances of the young participants were inspired by the stars of show business. On a huge stage, set on the shores of the Black sea, came popular singers who prepared for the festival special accommodation: the group “Time and Glass”, Nikita Lomakin, Zlata ognevich, Nastya Kamensky, The Hardkiss and Monatik, who by his magical fire show completed the festive evening.
First guest was a young singer Nikita Lomakin.
Zlata ognevich said that the scene of the “black sea Games” is a special place, and whoever won the contest, the chances of each are equal.
The group “Time and Glass” staged on stage hot otvyaznoy “wislawa”. Positive and Nadja Dorofeeva for the second consecutive year rocking the “black sea Games”. For singer every exit to this stage is special.
“I’m extremely happy that I was chosen among hundreds of contestants, given the chance, shared experience, that in the future I could win. I am sure that now on the stage were future stars, and not only of Ukraine”, — said Nadia Dorofeeva.
Nastya Kamensky / NK not once conquered vocal competition, and only the third attempt she won the coveted Grand Prix. Now she stands in Skadovsk as a guest of honor. This time presented their hits now as a solo singer, who dreams to conquer the world of show business.
Band the Hardkiss showed on stage with a powerful rock show with special effects and a strong vocal soloist Yulia Sanina. For her performance in the Skadovsk was the anniversary. Exactly 20 years ago, she participated in “black sea Games”, but not even reached the final.
“I remember sitting on the beach and cried, reassured me dad, but then I never could get back on that stage, but in a different status. For me, this performance is very exciting, not less than 20 years ago. I wish the young participants to believe in their dream. Only God knows what path each of us”, — confessed to touching the audience, Yulia Sanina.
The most anticipated artist of the evening was Monatik, presented in Skadovsk fragment of his great show, shown earlier at the Olympic stadium in Kiev. Dmitry has performed with ballet and guest artists, many improvised and interacted with the audience, forcing us to listen to each phrase and catch a rhythm with him. Perhaps Monatik gathered the largest audience in Skadovsk. Despite the late hour, fan zone, and the huge beach was filled to capacity. Many parents came to enjoy the performance of a favorite artist, even with infants, which rhythms were sleeping in strollers. After each song Monatik thanked the audience for the warm reception and advised the young participants not to run from problems, and towards your dream.
Performance artist ended well after midnight. The organizers of the festival promised that tomorrow will begin to prepare the next music festival on the shores of the Black sea.
We will remind, festival “black sea Games” started on July 26. The organizers noted that this year it was a record number of applications — more than 600. After auditions 46 contestants, and it’s singers and bands aged 6 to 16 years, won a place in the song contest. In the semi-finals of the triples leaders in various categories determined the winners, who competed for the Grand Prix in the final.
. Its leader Taras Poplar revealed the secrets behind the scenes of show business and gave advice to young artists on how to succeed on stage and to save face.
On the second day of the festival were finalists of the contest. Concluded the concert Potap and MOZGI group, literally blowing up the Skadovsk its powerful performance.
