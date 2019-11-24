The winners “Tanzu s with a stars”
The Grand final of the project “Dances with stars h” (“1+1”) turned into a colorful show with a performance of pairs of participants and popular artists, which ended well after midnight. Cup winner fought: Victoria Bulitko and Dmitry Dikusar, Anna Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov, Ksenia Mishina and Eugene the cat. For the first time in the super final, each couple had to perform six dances!
In between performances of their new hits presented popular performers: Max Barsky, MARUV, Michelle Andrade, Time and Glass, Tina, Jiji. Participants on the balcony was supported by Oleg Vinnik, Olga Gorbachev, Jiji, Yulia Sanina and Serge.
Before the stage of “dance for life”, to the floor went all the couples who took part in the third season of the renewed project, supporting the finalists.
For the first time during the project couples danced four numbers “for life”, and the style of choreography was chosen judge of the show. Gregory Chapkis evaluated tango, Francisco Gomez — freestyle, Catherine Kuhar — cha-cha-cha, Vlad Yama — Jive.
By results of voting of the judges in the first place was the pair of Anne of Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov — 118 points, Ksenia Mishina and Eugene the Cat — 113 points, Victoria Bulitko and Dmitry Dikusar 95 points.
Before the show results on the floor were made by Tina and choir “vesnianka”, opening Christmas marathon.
The first was called the couple that took third place — Victoria Bulitko and Dmitry Dikusar.
– Every broadcast I was preparing my speech, because I was sure that we will have, said Victoria. — I am grateful for what she taught me in these adventures.
The winner of the project was the pair of Ksenia Mishina and Eugene the Cat. Anna Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov took second place.
