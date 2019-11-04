The winning ticket could fall into the hands of the 4 signs of the zodiac until November 15
The period from November 1 to 15 can be a time of new discoveries and achievements. The life in a better way will turn the representatives of the 4 signs of the Zodiac.
Success can lie in wait at every corner. You can even be sure that any ideas will come to life. Those who have been thinking about buying real estate or private transport, should pay attention to this period of time.
Operational issues will Bode good fortune — be it a business trip, a new project or negotiation. These days some will expect a rise up the career ladder.
A long conflict will end the truce. This time period is perfect for ending the “war” between people who have long been at odds.
The winning ticket will pull the 4 signs of zodiac system.
The Taurus will have the opportunity to raise their level of income. Finally they stop worrying about how to provide for himself and his family a comfortable existence.
According to astrologers, the Taurus first half of November — very favorable period for career. In jobs they may obtain important and valuable project, followed by award and promotion.
Some representatives of the sign can get rich quite suddenly. Well, how to spend the money, the rational bulls, of course, know.
Over a sufficiently long time Scales is not lucky in love. No need to panic and get upset. From November 1 to 15, exactly the time period when the representatives of the sign will find love and will get a long-awaited relationship with the opposite sex.
The stars finally found a contender for the hand and heart of the scale — it will meet all expectations of the sign. And the Weights that have long been in a relationship, the stars have prepared a special gift — these days are ideal in order to legitimize the relationship with your partner.
Good luck these days will be non-replaceable companion archers. The first half of November will bring representatives of this sign positive maximum in all spheres of life: success in work, success in love, full harmony in the family.
Sagittarius will work out: they will achieve the previously set goals and finish once the case started, turned my life for the better and reach further stages of the career ladder. The main thing — not to hesitate.
The first half of November will be a lucky year for Scorpions. At this time representatives of this sign will expand the circle of communication, there will be new influential friends.
Will have more free time to spend on self-development or to do something that is categorically not enough time nor money. By the way, on Finance. The Scorpions will be lucky in this area. They will no longer financially constrained and can afford to buy fairly expensive.
The recognition of the Scorpions are getting in different areas: financial, business, and public. But do not forget that luck the sky will not fall. To realize themselves in various cases, efforts should be made.