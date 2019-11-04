The witch-jig frightened passengers Kharkov trolleybus
Despite the fact that the attitude towards Halloween is still controversial, more and more Ukrainians celebrate this holiday and frightened appearance of those who this action is not like
The conductor of a trolley bus №35 in Kharkov, surprised many passengers who were traveling on this route on Friday, November 1. Girl wearing a witch costume, including the pointed hat and took the trouble to draw a half face skull.
The corresponding photo appeared in the group “KHS Kharkov” on the social network Facebook.
“It is possible that conductors always went, and not only on Halloween?”, – asks the author.
In the picture the girl from the side, so I consider the characteristics of the image failed. However, in the comments of the passengers of the trolleybus showed a photo of the “witches” from another angle.
Theme was not only a girl suit conductor, but the overall design of trolley: with the cobwebs near the hatch and pretty ghosts.
Judging from the first photo, this masquerade will not please everyone, but the review opinions are divided.
“Good, I love these, the mood of the people doing good in such and more”, “judging by the photo in the right corner, not…”, “And a plastic axe in hand. To hitrozh**s paid”, “my father…))))”, “Only we have the conductor))))” – write under the post.