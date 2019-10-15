“The witch: mistress of the dark” with Angelina Jolie and other premiere of the week: what to see in movie in…
In Ukrainian rolling out eight new films. One of them — “Cold blood” — with Jean Reno in the main role filmed together national and French filmmakers. Premiere week can be called the painting “the Witch: mistress of the dark” with Angelina Jolie. Admirers of woody Allen waited still, his new romantic Comedy “a Rainy day in new York.” For the youngest audience and the distributors made a Chinese feature length cartoon “boonie Bears: Jump to the past.” Fans of Comedy will be able to see the picture “Grass is greener” and “Peanut Sokol”. For those who are interested in bodybuilding, will probably be an interesting film about the pioneers of bodybuilding, Joe and Ben Widera.
“The witch: mistress of the dark”
(6+, USA, Walt Disney, fantasy)
Fans of Angelina Jolie are rejoicing around the world. Hollywood star back on big screen in the lead role! And again she plays the sorceress Maleficent (read “the FACTS” interview with an actress “there were many Mistakes, but I’m ready to repeat each of them, even their tattoos”, — Angelina Jolie). We will remind, the first film was released worldwide in 2014, and gathered then 758,5 million dollars with a budget of 263 million dollars with the advertising campaign. In other words, income from the picture almost three times higher than the cost of taking it, and this is a very good indicator. How Walt Disney spent on the second part, yet kept secret. But the company hopes that the box office will not be worse than five years ago.
The “Maleficent” was replaced by the Director. If the first film was shot by newcomer Robert Stromberg (known as special effects specialist), then work on the sequel has instructed the Norwegian Joachim Rønning. He became famous joint work with Espen Sandberg. The duet they did “Kon-Tiki”, “Marco Polo” and “pirates of the Caribbean: Revenge of Salazar”.
The role of Princess Aurora was again performed by Elle fanning. Famous actress Michelle Pfeiffer played the Queen Ingrit. The film involved other popular actors Chiwetel Ejiofor (“12 years of slavery”), Sam Riley (“Kaduna”), Imelda Staunton (“the adventures of Paddington”).
The second part takes place five years in the Swamps. Quiet life Maleficent ends on the same day, when Aurora agrees to marry Prince Philip. And all because the groom’s mother Queen Ingrit decided to use my son’s wedding to separate the world of humans and fairies…
“Rainy day in new York”
(16+, USA, Amazon Studios, romantic Comedy, budget: $ 25 million)
This is the 48th film of the famous American Director woody Allen. The picture was completely ready to hire in 2017, however, the leadership of Amazon Studios decided to delay the release of the tape on the screen because of a sex scandal in the center of which was Allen. We will remind, the former wife of Director MIA Farrow once again accused him of molesting minors. It happened at the time of maximum lifting movement Me Too, resulting from loud story of the influential film producer Harvey Weinstein. Amazon decided not to risk it. Besides the actors, who performed in the movie the main role, said that never will be shot from Allen. Such statements made by Timothy Salame and Elle fanning. But then Allen was not afraid to stand up to many famous people. I supported him and the son, Moses, who claims that MIA Farrow invented the dirty history of corruption, because he hates woody.
Whatever it was, “a Rainy day in new York” goes to rent. And interest in the film is huge. It also played a popular singer Selena Gomez, the famous actor Jude law (“Fantastic beasts: the crimes of the Grindelwald”), Diego Luna (“y Tu mam?”), Liev Schreiber (“salt”).
The plot of the film is sustained in usual Allen style. The young lovers arrive for a weekend in new York (unfamiliar to them) and find ourselves in the vortex of absolutely incredible events that it becomes a validation of their feelings of strength.
“Boonie bears: Jump to the past”
(0+, China, Fantawild Pictures, entertainment film for family viewing)
Boonie bears — cartoon characters enjoying great popularity in China. First of which was filmed animated series. Came over 200 episodes! Then began to appear in feature-length cartoons. “Jump in time” — sixth. They removed the multiplier by Leon Ding. This time he sends Buni in the distant past — a visit to prehistoric tribes. And it turns out to be exciting and fun adventure.
Mr. Olympia
(12+, USA, Freestyle Releasing, drama)
The film was made by American Director George Gallo (“the New guy of my mum”). He became interested in the story of brothers Joe and Ben Widenov, which went down in history as the founders of the competition “Mr. Olympia”, as well as the creators of the International Federation of bodybuilders. It Widely discovered Arnold Schwarzenegger and many other bodybuilders, who later became famous. Joe and Ben engaged in the popularization of bodybuilding among women.
The role Joe Weider has played Tyler Hecklin (“Fifty shades freed”). His brother played Aneurin Barnard (“Dunkirk”). The role of a young Schwarzenegger went to the Australian bodybuilder Calum von Moger, holder of the title Mr. universe in 2015. Joe in his old age played the famous American actor Robert Forster, who died October 11 at the age of 78 years. The film premiered a month ago in Las Vegas. “Mr. Olympia” has received mostly negative reviews.
“Peanut Sokol”
(12+, U.S., Roadside Attractions, Comedy, budget: 6.2 million USD)
It’s sometimes funny, sometimes sad story of a young man who suffers from down syndrome. He dreams of becoming a wrestler and runs from the hospital. Fate brings him with another fugitive swindler, who promised to help the guy. This odd couple travels around the country. Meanwhile, the social worker is trying to track down an escaped hospital patient…
The main role in the film was played by Shia LaBeouf (“transformers”), Dakota Johnson (“Fifty shades of grey”) and newcomer Zach Gottsegen. Took a picture also debutants Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz. In the United States “Peanut Sokol” was released in early August and gathered 19.6 million dollars.
The “grass is greener”
(6+, U.S., IFC Films, Comedy)
The film was presented at the world’s largest festival of independent cinema Sundance in the U.S. in January 2019.
In the American town of the mother of young players feuding with each other because their sons are rivals on the field. Took a picture on his own script Jocelyne de Boer and dawn Lubbe. They also played a major role. The “grass is greener” received good reviews from critics. Now, as a Comedy will take the audience.
“Cold blood”
(12+, France — Ukraine, UA MMD, Thriller, budget: $ 2.8 million)
Retired assassin quietly living out their days in the woods by the lake. One day near his home is a wounded girl who needed help. Realizing that this will necessarily lead to trouble, he saves the stranger’s life…
The film shot by French Director Frederic from his trip. The shooting took place in three countries — Ukraine, Canada and the United States. In our country, the French chose the lake Synevyr. Also, several episodes were filmed in Kiev — Podol and in the subway. The state of Ukraine has allocated for the picture about a million dollars from the budget. Starring the famous French actor Jean Reno (remember, he was shot in Kiev in the movie “Pauline and the mystery of the film Studio”) and canadian actress Sarah Lind (“the Exorcism of Molly Hartley”). In small episodes involved Ukrainian actors.
Critics do not like the game Reno. They accused the actor that he is not the best way repeated myself, only younger. This refers to the cult film by Luc Besson “Leon-killer”. Reno stated that it did not pay attention to such evaluation. There were also rumours that the “Cold blood” will be the last film in the career of Jean. At a press conference in Kiev, the actor denied it. “You want to know what my future plans? Answer — to get on a plane and immediately go to take a new picture!” said Reno. In France the film was released in may and has collected almost a million dollars.
“Production”
(16+, USA, Universal Pictures, Thriller, horror, budget: $ 3.8 million)
The film shot by French Director Frank Khalfoun (“the Amityville Horror: the Awakening”). Troubled teen educational purposes sent to a desert island that for some time he lived there and analyzed their behavior. However, the student soon realizes that the island he is not alone. Begins a brutal struggle for survival…
The main role is played by a young American actor Logan Miller (“love, Simon”). His partner was a Norwegian actress Christine Roset (“Apostle”). The output picture in the Ukrainian film was planned for July but then it was moved to October.
