The woman became rich because of the tedious waiting pizza

July 5, 2019

That’s good luck!

Anita Snyder, in a cafe eating pizza, learned that she would have to wait at least twenty minutes, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 120.su.

To kill time, a resident of British Columbia (Canada) I went to a nearby shop and had nothing to do bought a lottery ticket. Anita was not particularly hoping for luck, she just wanted to do something and therefore to brighten up the tedious wait for the food.

Luck was clearly on the side of women, because the purchased ticket brought her the jackpot of $ 2 million. Later, the happy winner said that even can not remember exactly how it reacted to sudden wealth — she just screamed with delight.

