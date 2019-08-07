The woman chased the Cougar song of Metallica (PHOTO)

Loading...

It seems that Metallica is good not only for nostalgia on 80-m, transition age, and karaoke. It also serves as a great protection from wild animals.

It found a resident of Vancouver island, Dee gallant, when walking her dog Murphy husky last week in Duncan. There’s a couple and met a Cougar on the road.

Removed woman video shows how the gallant words trying to scare off a wild animal, which is about 50 metres away and pursues them. However, to ward off a Cougar does not work.

Then the woman said she tried to find the phone on the loudest song, and it turned out “Don’t Tread On Me” Metallica.

“I thought it was the loudest song on my phone and it may spook the animal, and there was a message that I wanted to address Puma,” said gallant. “Don’t Tread On Me” – translated as “don’t tread on me”, and literally means “don’t tread on me”.

Puma ran away pretty quickly after that, leaving gallant and Murphy to continue walking. And after that the woman shared with journalists that will never leave the house without a carefully chosen playlist of Metallica.

“One day I’d like to contact them and say James Hetfield, he saved my life,” the woman added.

This is not the first time the music has shown itself as an excellent repellent agents from the animals. Earlier this year, the study confirmed the information that a certain dubstep song by Skrillex can ward off mosquitoes.