The woman cut my leg on the beach in Florida and died from a terrible infection
A resident of Florida Lynn Fleming died after he cut his foot on Coquina beach. Writes Fox 13, his final days she spent with her family. She died from necrotizing fasciitis, also called flesh-eating bacteria.
“It was like a movie in real life. I can’t believe what happened, everything was very fast,” said the dead woman’s son Wade.
Lynn cut my leg when walking on the beach.
“Was a little hole under the water that she didn’t notice. It failed there, and then came out with a small cut and swelling on his leg. It was a small cut, which we almost immediately forgot. But he swelled and started to bleed,” recalls the son.
After a couple of days, Lynn went to the doctor because the cut continued to bleed. He made the woman a tetanus shot and wrote a prescription for an antibiotic.
The next day the family found the woman in her home unconscious. In the hospital the doctors said she had contracted flesh-eating bacteria. In an attempt to save the leg of the woman he held several operations, during which she suffered two strokes and sepsis.
Foot Fleming was flushed and swollen, the woman became feverish. These are all signs of infection of flesh-eating bacteria. In the end, she died in hospital.
“This disease is curable. Just if you get an open wound on the beach, watch her,” said Wade.
“She loved this place. She couldn’t wait, when we will come here on vacation. She loved the ocean and walks on the beach. Unfortunately, this place is very strangely deprived her of life,” says daughter Lynn Tracy.
According to the Center for control and prevention of diseases (CDC), every third person that gets infected with flesh-eating bacteria dies. Since 2010, in the United States annually from 700 to 1200 cases of deaths from flesh-eating bacteria.