The woman decided to ventilate the cabin of the plane and opened the emergency door. VIDEO
Passenger Xiamen Airlines recently delayed the departure for one hour, when they opened the emergency exit door of the aircraft. She became stifling, and she wanted to breathe fresh air. Video of this incredible spectacle has spread in social networks, writes Fox News.
On September 23 the woman was hot by the end of the boarding 8215 MF, which followed from the international airport and Wuhan Tianhe in Lanzhou, China.
The flight attendant told the passenger to not touch the lever of the emergency exit near to his seat, but she didn’t listen and opened the door.
The passenger later justified his decision by the fact that the cabin was “stuffy” and it took her “a breath of fresh air.”
Illegal actions delayed the takeoff by one hour. According to The Sun, the staff had to hold a second round of inspections of flight safety.
During this time, the flight crew called the police, and the passenger was arrested at the scene.
According to the report, filming an amazing scene with the open door of the plane and confused passengers since it began to gain popularity in social networks, gathering today more than 18 million views.
Newspaper Morning Post reported that a woman is likely to be fined for their actions, as the emergency exit on the plane is classified as a public nuisance.
Press Secretary Xiamen Airlines is not ready to comment on the incident.
It is interesting that similar embarrassments do not happen so rarely. For example, ForumDaily previously told how superstitious passengers threw coins in the engine of the plane for good luck in some Eastern traditions it is considered a good omen before the flight.