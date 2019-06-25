The woman died on 27 minutes and talked about how the light
American living in Arizona, in February of last year suffered a heart attack and the doctors said that she was “virtually dead” for 27 minutes, the newspaper reports
Tina Hines became ill at a time when she was with her husband. Husband did CPR, but the heart has started only briefly. He called the ambulance. The doctors on the way to a medical facility repeatedly documented that the heart has stopped beating. One time it stopped at 27 minutes.
At the hospital, the technicians used a defibrillator, the woman regained consciousness. The first thing she asked for pen and paper and wrote: “It is true”, pointing at the sky.
According to her, after her death, she saw the world in more vivid colors. She also met a man very similar to Jesus, who was standing next to black gates, which radiated yellow light.