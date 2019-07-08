The woman dropped as much as 270 pounds! Record!

In the American TV show “I weigh three hundred pounds” one of the most popular participants was a woman named Milla Clark, living in Tennessee. She lost as much as 270 kilograms and broke the world record.

Milla weighed 340 kg. in his fifties. In addition, she could not walk because of leg edema, which in itself weighed 20 kg.

The woman was terribly embarrassed in front of five children who cared for it, fed and even washed it.

Milla tried to lose weight since childhood, but her mother was too overfed daughter, forcing her to drop and gain weight.

Deciding on surgery to remove the swelling, a woman in the program, listening to the nutritionists, dropped 45 lbs.

Then, when the weight decreased to 90 pounds, Millais has made another operation – replaced knee joints, after which the American finally able to walk. In addition, she has repeatedly removed part of skin that just hung after a lot of weight.

Transmission really had a beneficial effect on Milla, which, according to her, is the happiest woman on the planet. Now she weighs 70 kg.

Finally, the mother can still spend time with their children, who are very proud of her feat.

