The woman escaped from the Cougars due to the Metallica song in Canada
45-year-old canadian DJ gallant said that could scare away predatory Cougar song of Metallica. She went camping at Duncan with his dog Murphy. The woman said that was only a few kilometers from the forest, when suddenly they realized that their dog chased a mountain lion.
First gallant was intrigued because I had never seen a Cougar so close. But then she realized that the animal is approaching it. The lady screamed, and the Cougar stopped moving, but did not retreat, according to 24.
GALANT tried to wave his hands and shout to the predatory cat, saying something like “Plohaya kitty!”and “get out of here!” but Puma was fixed. The woman then turned on the phone gramcko group that only found: Metallica, namely the song Don’t Tread On Me (“don’t tread on me”).
After that the Puma ran away, not appreciating the heavy drums and vocals James Hetfield.
The woman said that everything happened quickly for 5 minutes, and she didn’t have time to be scared. GALANT left the song on repeat until the end of his campaign.
Of course I’m sure that Metallica saved my day there
– convinced the canadian.