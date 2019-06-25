The woman fell asleep during the flight, and woke up in a dark and empty plane
Tiffany Adams fell asleep during a flight from Quebec to Toronto, and when I woke up, the crew and all the passengers have left the plane, leaving her alone in the dark.
June 9, Tiffany Adams went in a 90-minute flight AirCanadaиз of Quebec in Toronto. The woman fell asleep, probably halfway, and when he awoke, he discovered that the plane was already parked in Toronto, cleaned and empty.
Tiffany woke up around midnight, a few hours after landing, and was sitting in complete darkness. At first the woman thought that she was dreaming a bad dream.
The passenger immediately decided to call my friend, but the phone was dead in a minute. Then Tiffany wanted to charge the phone, but the food on the plane was already disabled. “I could not charge your phone to call for help, I was in a panic, wanted as soon as possible to get rid of this nightmare. As a person with anxiety disorder can tell you that it was horrible,” said Tiffany.
Finally the woman found a flashlight in the cockpit and made his way to the main door. She opened the door, but was at a high altitude above the ground and did not dare to jump. Tiffany said, sitting, his legs dangling from the plane, and sent the flashlight distress signals.
A woman can’t tell how much time passed before she saw the man who drove the cart with the Luggage by airplane. An airport employee was “in shock” when he saw her.
Air Canada has launched an investigation into the case. The airline confirmed that the incident happened but declined to comment on how Tiffany Adams could be overlooked when all employees left the plane.
“We are still exploring this issue, so we have no additional details that we could share, but we contacted the customer and maintained contact with him,” said Air Canada is the Associated Press.