The woman fell asleep in the car and slept for stealing it
September 1, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
In the US, police in new Jersey said that the hijacker likely landed a sleeping 80-year-old woman from a parked car before stealing the vehicle. It is reported by The Associated Press.
According to the woman, she fell asleep in the car parked in the driveway at around 21: 00. It happened on Wednesday, August 28. When she awoke at around 4.00 the next afternoon, the car was gone.
Police said that the woman does not remember what happened, her face had bruises and abrasions. Authorities managed to find an empty vehicle in the afternoon on Thursday, August 29, in Trenton.