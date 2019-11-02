The woman has lost 73 kg, eating burgers and chips
November 2, 2019 | News | No Comments|
A resident of England lost 73 pounds, continuing to eat burgers and chips. This writes FaceNews.ua.
For the past 15 years, English resident of Colchester, 48-year-old Tracy Arnold, weighed less than 127 pounds.
When she is more recovered, I decided to change my eating habits to lose weight.
Arnold joined the group for weight loss and for eighteen months was able to lose 73 pounds.
It is an English argues that not abandoned favorite hamburgers and chips. The woman began to use lean meat and low-calorie oil.
Also Arnold began to swim, ride a bike and to the gym. According to British women, now she feels more healthy, happy and confident.