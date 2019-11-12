The woman in front of son strangled scarf caught in the food processor
58-year-old woman who lived in the French city of Saint-Etienne, were killed in their own kitchen in an absurd accident. The Daily Mail reports that a French woman, whose name was not disclosed, decided to bake a cake along with his 15-year-old son. The scarf was around her neck, tightened included in a food processor. The woman began to choke. The confused teenager in a panic, rushed to call the emergency services, where he was told to pull the cord of the device from the socket and trim the scarf. However, it was too late: the student missed the opportunity to save the mother.
At the scene arrived firemen and physicians. But to bring the woman back to life, they could not.
Brand food processor is not reported.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter