The woman is in danger, but she still wants to give birth to 16th child

Женщине в возрасте грозит опасность, но она всё равно хочет родить 16-го ребенка

Carole Horlock fifty-two years, and she is the surrogate mother of fifteen children.

At twenty-seven, the first woman decided to give birth to another child, then she already had two of his baby.

Gave birth to our heroine as much as thirteen times, once the light appeared immediately three the baby. Of course, a woman well earned in surrogacy, it brought more than a million pounds.

Now the woman was again granted leave to give birth to others. She explains her decision by saying that he wants to make happy another family.

Here only the family the Carol against it. Doctors believe that the next pregnancy will be extremely dangerous for the life of a surrogate mother, but our heroine is not stopping.

