The woman made a fire in the DMV office in Missouri, tired of waiting in the queue
The inhabitant of Missouri were arrested after they opened fire from a pistol, having lost patience in the queue at the local office of the Department of motor vehicles (DMV).
34-year-old Vanessa Richie was annoyed by the long queue, and the Department employee told her that the option to cut the line and there she would have to wait, writes USA Today.
Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zand announced that Richie started screaming at employees, then walked away, pulled out a gun and fired into the ground. The incident occurred at about 11:30 on July 9.
According to the investigation, Richie approached the service window at the DMV and said that the President’s life is in danger and that she needs to cut the line, because it is a matter of national security.
The employee told her that she will have to wait. After that, she in anger threw the printer from the stand, began to shout and opened fire.
A retired police officer, who was also in the DMV, brought the woman out. He and another man held Richie at gunpoint of the gun until the police arrive. She was arrested by police Parkville.
She was accused of creating a terrorist threat and unlawful use of weapons.
A woman is imprisoned Platte County.