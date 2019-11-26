The woman picked up a cute “abandoned kitten”, which was a wild Cougar (video)
A resident of Argentina Florencia Lobo picked up two kittens that she found abandoned. The woman brought them to his home and began to nurse. One of the animals soon died. And the second that Florencia gave the name of Tito, perfectly caught her.
Two months later, Lobo took your pet to see a vet. He was amazed to see Tito, and stated that this is not a house cat. It turned out that the adopted Argentine — young wild Cougars-yaguarundi.
Florencia had to part with my pet. The vet advised her not to try to domesticate a wild animal.
As informs edition Inside Edition she gave it to the reserve staff that will prepare Tito to life on the outside.
