The woman quit her job for the kittens
November 17, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In England, a woman left a high-paying job for shelter kittens. Reported by the Daily Mail.
It is known that the 54-year-old Tracy worked as a mortgage broker for over 35 years. To cope with stress at work, she got a Bengal cat named Bella, which was the reason for the desire to become a volunteer at the shelter for cats Cats Protection.
The salary was low, but the Atkin decided that the money for it is not so important, and agreed.
“I’m so lucky! It is a job that gives me pleasure. We help the kittens get used to people and find the owners,” she said.