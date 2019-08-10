The woman said in the interview “um” over 200 times, denied Swiss citizenship
In Switzerland, denied citizenship to an Iraqi woman during a job interview over 200 times answered “uh-uh” to questions.
The woman and her Iraqi husband for 20 years live in the city Ingenbohl in the Canton of Schwyz. Her husband received a Swiss passport after two attempts.
The mother of two children are well integrated into society, joined the local Samaritan Association and has the necessary geographical and national political knowledge.
But the record of her interview in the Office for naturalization testified that she said “um” over 200 times when she asked questions. The authorities came to the conclusion that her knowledge of German was inadequate.
After the Canton rejects the application, the woman referred their case to the Federal court of Switzerland. She claimed that the interview was recorded without her consent.
The woman presented a language diploma of one of the vocational training centres, but the judge ruled that the employees of the center could not judge her linguistic level.
A woman’s work with Samaritan Association was left without attention. The judge stated that it would be difficult to imagine how a woman can play such an active role in the society, if it does not have the required level of German language.
If the local Canton decides not to grant citizenship, she will have to improve your language skills before you reapply.