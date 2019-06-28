The woman, six months in a coma, was born a healthy daughter
The residents of Malaysia, which is more than six months is in a coma, was born a healthy daughter. The baby was born by caesarean section, according to
It is reported that 36-year-old Kamariya Arve is in a coma in December 2018, as was suffering from a brain tumor. At the time she was on the second month of pregnancy.
Her husband Farol of Haziri Rahim said that no one in the family did not know about the severe disease. The diagnosis is put only after Kamaraj began to complain of dizziness and problems with vision.
The woman was sent to the hospital and underwent surgery, but, alas, to recover it failed.
Now her husband had to leave work to care for children (just them two) and a sick wife.
According to him, every month he spends considerable sums on toiletries, food supplements and medical devices.
A certain amount of family monthly allocated Department of social security, help from relatives and friends.
Farol told reporters that, despite everything, hopes for recovery of his wife and grateful that his newborn daughter has no disabilities.
