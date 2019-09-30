The woman thanks to the move made a fortune on 50 thousand dollars
On September 7, the American from Laurel, Maryland, purchased a lottery ticket and soon forgot about it.
A week later, 33-year-old woman began moving into a new house and asked the mother to help with papers, among which was accidentally found by a lucky ticket. It is reported by news portal UPI.
“At that moment, I completely forgot about it. I have so many things to do. Everywhere there were boxes with my personal things. If she hadn’t found that ticket, I would certainly not have found,” – said the winner and added that buys lottery tickets only a couple of times a year.
A cash prize of 50 thousand dollars she decided to spend a vacation and investment.
“Honestly, I slightly peeked at her papers. I tried to find out whether the paper some kind of value or they can be discarded. It was then that I saw the ticket and decided to check,” says the mother of the American.