The woman told about the serious dangers of wearing hair bands on the wrist
47-year-old resident of the canadian province of British Columbia spoke about the dangers of wearing hair bands on the wrist.
Mother Lisa McLennan the last 30 years the habit has been wearing a scrunchie. It is believed that it is very convenient, because with so many children, and Lisa’s four of them, small things should always be at hand.
However, wearing tight accessory on the hand resulted in women carpal tunnel syndrome. It’s a neurological disease that causes numbness and pain of fingers.
I didn’t even notice it. Gum was always on my wrist when the hair was left loose, — said the canadian.
Pain in the hand she was taking for symptoms of arthritis, while the seller in the store didn’t explain to her the danger of wearing elastics.
Once MacLennan has damaged a tendon of the thumb on the hand and went to the hospital. Physicians gave the woman’s assistance and at the same time found she had carpal tunnel syndrome. Addiction broke circulation and led to inflammation and nerve damage.
— Do not repeat my mistake. It is better to abandon this habit now, rather than deal with the pain in the future, — the woman noted