The woman tried to buy a car and pay money on printer
In the German city of Kaiserslautern the woman wanted to buy a car in the salon for 15 thousand Euro, printed on a normal printer.
About it reports DW.
Local police said that Bank notes of 50 and 100 euros were printed on an ordinary inkjet printer using ordinary paper for the printer.
After searching the home of 20-year-old woman in the nearby town of Pirmasens, police found a printer, which has been downloaded newly printed “money” and fake euros to 13,000 euros.
According to the Federal criminal police of Germany (BKA), “imitation of money with the intention to put them up for sale” shall be punishable for at least one year in prison. The state Prosecutor has not yet filed against women criminal charges.
Although professional counterfeiters use very sophisticated equipment, BKA says that fans can easily get access to such equipment online, and that “no special knowledge” is required. Banknote of 50 Euro is the most frequently counterfeited.