The woman tried to steal the children from the mother in the middle of the airport. VIDEO
At the international airport Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta (GA), a woman tried to steal children from the passenger, which was sent with them to DisneyWorld in Orlando (FL), writes about this Lenta.Ru.
The incident was filmed by the surveillance cameras. The footage shows an unidentified woman in a crimson hat fits to the stroller with a little girl and grabs her. Mother drove the woman, and she grabbed the second child, and rushed with him to escape.
People who were nearby and came to help, managed to grab the boy, and then the security caught the thief and threw her to the floor. Was later established the identity of the woman: it was 26-year-old Esther Daniels from Kansas.
“Her behaviour was very unpredictable. While we can’t claim that she’s mentally ill, but her actions were very strange,” — said Daniels arrested an employee of the airport security.
Esther Daniels was examined at a local hospital, after which she was arrested and charged with kidnapping. A preliminary hearing in her case is scheduled for July 11.