The woman was bitten on the genitals of a camel to save his life
A visitor to a small private zoo Tiger Truck Stop near the truck stop in the us state of Louisiana was forced to save his life in an unusual way. The woman’s dog ran into the enclosure to seventeen-month-old camel named Casper. The dog was deaf and could not hear the calls of the hostess who had to follow your pet and get in the cage. Frightened by the invasion of the camel chased the woman and pinned her to the wall. And then sat on top of her, nearly crushing him with their weight. The visitor had to bite the animal’s genitals: just made him up. The weight of an adult camel can reach 500 pounds.
A woman who was a resident of Florida, was hospitalized. Accurate data about its condition are not given. However, according to The Advocate, she had to explain to the police. The investigation concluded that the camel was provoked by aggressive actions. And that the woman and her husband should not have to release their dog for a walk in such a place.
