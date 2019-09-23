The woman went on tattooing of eyebrows and got a second pair for free
42-year-old Jamie Ledbetter of Kansas city, received a gift certificate to a hardware eyebrow tattoo. This procedure has recently become very popular among clients of beauty salons. Jamie wanted to surprise your family with new eyebrows. And she managed to do…
The gift Jamie gave a daughter who was confident in the trend procedure microbleeding. The idea of this procedure gives a more natural result than the tattoo or makeup. The daughter of Mrs. Ledbetter have spent on a gift certificate of $250 (about 16,000 rubles). And here what result happened in the end:
“I do this to my worst enemy does not want — says Jamie. My self esteem just shattered. I met with a man, but seeing me like this, he dumped me. I’m just terrified!”
The woman still tries to leave once again on street not to kompleksovat on people. As it turned out, microbleeding Jamie spent not a licensed specialist.
“The procedure itself was very painful, she says. — I tried to be cheerful, but I still burned, as if there was a bruise”.
Then the woman turned to the professionals, which promised to help Jamie. A new specialist has extensive experience in the removal of tattoos, so Jamie has all the chances to get my old face back!