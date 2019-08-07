The woman went to an expensive stylist, and he messed up her hair. Came to the aid of a cheap Barber
Nina Mazer decided to go to the stylist to make a beautiful hairdo. She went to an expensive salon, and even showed a photo of the approximate result. The stylist went to work, but the more time passed, the worse became Nina.
Finally, everything was ready. Where is the joyful smile? Nina tears in your eyes! She had just messed up hair, and to pay two hundred dollars?
On the street with that hair out was a shame, but what can you do?
Came to the aid of friends. They told Nina the most ordinary inexpensive hairdresser and the lady has nothing on hoping, went there.
The Barber, startled at the condition of the hair Nina offered her several shades of paint, and they stopped at rusty.
Fortunately, the situation was saved. The master was a miracle, because now the hair looks fine.
Here is the difference “expensive” and “cheap”.