The women’s final of Wimbledon will be without Svitolina
July 11, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Simona Halep
In the semifinals of the women’s Wimbledon, the first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina are unable to provide decent resistance to the Romanian Simone Halep, losing in two sets 1:6, 3:6.
The match lasted 1 hour and 12 minutes.
Despite such a devastating defeat Svitolina 1/2 final, herbal major, can be recorded in the asset of our tennis player. For the first time in the history of Russian tennis, the Ukrainian reached this stage of Wimbledon.