The women’s final of Wimbledon will be without Svitolina

| July 11, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Финал женского Уимблдона пройдет без Свитолиной

Simona Halep
In the semifinals of the women’s Wimbledon, the first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina are unable to provide decent resistance to the Romanian Simone Halep, losing in two sets 1:6, 3:6.

The match lasted 1 hour and 12 minutes.

Despite such a devastating defeat Svitolina 1/2 final, herbal major, can be recorded in the asset of our tennis player. For the first time in the history of Russian tennis, the Ukrainian reached this stage of Wimbledon.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.