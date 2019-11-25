The work Facebook has been a massive failure
In the social network Facebook, which recently launched a new payment system has undergone extensive crash Monday, November 25.
About it reports the portal Downdetector, which monitors the work of popular Internet resources.
It is reported that a problem with the Facebook complain residents of the UK, Netherlands, USA, Spain, Poland, Italy and Cyprus.
The majority of users (about 61%) complained about problems users are having problems with the news feed, another 24% are unable to log in to your account, 13% of social network users do not function.
We will remind, the recent global failure of the social network was recorded on November 19. The failure complained about people on the East coast of the USA, Mexico, Sao Paulo and the Australian of Sydney. Among them 80% have experienced problems with the site in General, 20 percent noted a sign-in issue.
Earlier it was reported that on November 12 Downdetector the service has recorded a massive breakdown in the social networks Facebook and Instagram worldwide. Problems in the social networks reported by users from the USA, Brazil, Netherlands, Peru, Romania, Israel and Britain, Hungary and Turkey. Often problems arose with loading the news feeds.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in early November of the Facebook page missing ex-Deputy head of the presidential Administration of times of Victor Yanukovych Andrei Portnov, who returned to Ukraine after the presidential elections in 2019. A total of six months Facebook has removed more than three billion fake accounts. Almost all of the fake accounts were closed before were able to become active in the social network.
