The work is a burden: how to deal with the emotional burnout?
Burnout at work is not uncommon among modern people. If you barely pull yourself out of bed every day waiting for the weekend, then we can talk about emotional burnout. Read more about how to deal with it, will be discussed in our material.
Is there such a disease?
Diagnosis such as emotional burnout in the international classification of diseases does not exist. Who only plans to develop scientifically based principles for mental health in the workplace. But experts believe that the emotional burnout syndrome exists. It occurs due to chronic stress at work, which can not be overcome. This leads not passing stress, unresolved conflicts.
According to statistics, emotional burnout is booming. So, a study was conducted among 18 000 of Europeans, among them most often, people in Eastern Europe suffer from this syndrome. Then there are the Serbs, the poles, residents of Belgium, Italy, Spain, UK. Less prone to emotional burnout, the people of France.
How to cope with emotional burnout?
First, it is necessary to determine the immediate and long-term goals outline ways to achieve them.
Secondly, we should not postpone the hard stuff, like we have it made. It is better to solve difficult problems at once and then exhale and take in more light.
Thirdly, it is necessary to improve working and creative skills. They do not necessarily have to be associated with the work. For example, to improve your language skills, to learn to draw.
Fourthly, you should be in good physical shape. For this you need to eat right, give up alcohol, tobacco and other harmful habits.
Fifth, during the working process of switch to another activity, do not forget about short breaks. It is best to have them outdoors.
And finally, you must not enter into open conflict with colleagues, superiors. Without this there is stress, problems. You must learn tolerance, ability to listen and hear those with whom you work. In the end, at work people tend to spend most of the day — the atmosphere within the team is extremely important in order to not “earn” emotional burnout.
