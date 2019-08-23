The working group will submit a report on savings (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Group established to consider the limitation of unnecessary or excessive medical services in Ontario, will announce the results.

The group, composed of representatives of the provincial government and Medical Association of Ontario, will present a list of recommendations for savings in the health system.

It was formed as the result of a four-year contract between the province and the Association of physicians in February.

At that time, the working group was established to determine what changes in the provision of medical services or payment could lead to savings in the amount of $ 460 million.

Dr. Joshua Tepper and Paul Tenenbein, the co-chairs of the Working group on the question of expediency, will present their findings this afternoon.