The workouts extend life
Researchers from the University of Michigan have proved the beneficial effects of weight training. They not only prevent muscle loss and enhance health, but also associated with longevity.
According to scientists, many older age was associated with low quality of life as a result of reduced physical and mental abilities. However, aging may be associated with changes in the body, contributing to weight loss and working skeletal muscles. Weight training positively affect physical human health, are effective for the treatment of chronic diseases, improve mental state. In addition, physical activity improves quality of life and increase its duration.
Such exercises are safer to spend with experienced instructors. As sports equipment you can use a barbell, dumbbells, kettlebells and your own weight.