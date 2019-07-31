The workouts extend life

| July 31, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Researchers from the University of Michigan have proved the beneficial effects of weight training. They not only prevent muscle loss and enhance health, but also associated with longevity.

Какие тренировки продлевают жизнь

According to scientists, many older age was associated with low quality of life as a result of reduced physical and mental abilities. However, aging may be associated with changes in the body, contributing to weight loss and working skeletal muscles. Weight training positively affect physical human health, are effective for the treatment of chronic diseases, improve mental state. In addition, physical activity improves quality of life and increase its duration.

Such exercises are safer to spend with experienced instructors. As sports equipment you can use a barbell, dumbbells, kettlebells and your own weight.

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.