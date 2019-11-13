The world and European champion has announced his retirement and bought the football club in the US (photos, video)
The world and European champion, top scorer in the history of the Spanish national team 37-year-old David Villa, who plays for Japanese club “Vissel Kobe”, announced the decision to end his illustrious football career.
“After 19 years of professional career I decided to retire from football at the end of this season. Thank you to all the teams, coaches and teammates that allowed me to enjoy career dreams. Thanks to my family who always been there to support me. My goal is to finish, winning the Cup of the Emperor with the “Vissel Kobe” 1 Jan. After that, I will continue to enjoy football through all the projects that we are working with a group DV7. Thank you for all the love”, — wrote David Villa on Twitter.
T-shirt “Barcelona” striker shone in a duet with Lionel Messi
“Vissel Kobe”, which is coached by renowned German Thorsten Fink, left to spend three matches in the championship of Japan (the team of the Spaniard occupies the 10th place) and to play in the semi-finals of the Cup of the Emperor. In the case of reaching the final, the last match in the career of Villa on 1 January 2020. By the way, along with David the colors of the Japanese club and protect such celebrities as Belgian Thomas Vermaelen, the Spaniard Andres Iniesta and German Lukas Podolski.
With the famous club-mate Andres Iniesta
During his varied career David Villa played in the Spanish sporting, Zaragoza, Valencia, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, the American “new York city”, “Melbourne city” of Australia and the Japanese “Vissel Kobe”. With four clubs, he has won trophies with Zaragoza won the Cup and super Cup of Spain with “Valencia” — the national Cup with club atlético de Madrid — the Spanish League and with Barcelona and the Champions League, the UEFA super Cup, club world Cup, two times the national championship and the super Cup and the Spanish Cup. In the Spanish national team striker has played 98 matches and scored 58 goals. David Villa — top scorer of Euro 2008 and the 2010 world Cup, as well as the most valuable player of the American League MLS, 2016.
Football glory — it’s so…
In the American League MLS striker played against star Zlatan Ibrahimovic
With the legendary Pele
By the way, in the opening match at the 2006 world Cup against Ukraine (4:0) the attacker has twice struck the gates of Alexander Shovkovsky.
Together with his wife Patricia David Villa has three children — 13-year-old Saeed, a 10-year Alalu and 6-year-old Luca.
David Villa on the day 37th birthday with her daughters Olalla and saidou and son Luca
By the way, star David Villa when his career is not going to rest on our laurels. A year ago he became the owner of American football club “Queensboro” (the Queens district of new York), with a season-2020/2021 kicks off in USL — second football League in the United States after MLS.
Photo Getty Images, Twitter David Villa
