The world Bank explained that affects the growth of Ukraine’s economy
In Ukraine the economy is growing moderately. In addition, this trend is unstable.
“In 2016-2017-x, GDP rose mainly due to good harvest. This is a very volatile and difficult to predict factor. After all, every year of record harvests may not be. Other sectors that contribute to GDP growth, is the sectors focused on domestic consumption, is also not the best option,” explained economist of the world Bank in Ukraine Anastasia Golovachwrites zn.ua.
According to her, government investments are limited to high cost consumption. For example, payments of interest on the debt and social costs.
“We are eating funds that could have been invested. To increase the budget deficit are considering the high payments on the national debt. We need to stabilize it at the level of 2-2,5% of GDP,” explained Golovach.
She added, to reduce the debt burden, it is necessary to establish strict control over expenditure from the state budget.
Last year, the growth of Ukraine’s real GDP accelerated to 3.3% from 2.5% in 2017, according to data of the state statistics. This is the best indicator for the last 7 years.