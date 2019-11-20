The world Bank has predicted the contribution of land reform in the country’s economy
Earlier the world Bank predicted that the opening of a land market can annually bring to the Ukrainian economy an additional 700 million to $ 1.5 billion.
The world Bank estimated the potential contribution of the introduction in Ukraine a transparent and efficient land market in additional 0,5-1,5% of economic growth annually for 5 years.
This is stated in a special report of the world Bank about the opening of a land market in Ukraine, UNIAN. “The moratorium allows the major influential producers feel good about themselves. This was one of the reasons for corruption.
Just because there is no market. Just because millions of land owners can only surrender their land for a small amount,” said lead economist and program Manager of the world Bank for Belarus, Moldova and Ukraine Farooq Khan.
According to the world Bank report, Ukraine’s agriculture has a good potential to increase economic growth and standard of living of Ukrainians, however, the moratorium on sale of agricultural land is the main obstacle for attracting investments. According to experts of the Bank, the draft law on turnover of lands should be enacted at the earliest opportunity together with the necessary additional legislation.
In particular, the laws about public access to data of the land cadastre, the procedures for transfer of land and decentralization of land management, regulation of use of public lands at the local level, the implementation of mandatory e-auctions and restriction of non-transparent distribution of land, the prevention of re-registration and raids.
However, as noted in the report, an important step is ensuring access to sources of financing for small farms with limited access to credit. In addition, it is noted that state subsidies for farmers must be narrowly focused and designed to stimulate increased productivity and production of higher value-added, application of new technologies with affordable costs.