The world Bank will allocate Ukraine 150 million dollars
The world Bank approved additional funding to Ukraine in the amount of $ 150 million to support low-income families.
About it reports “Hvil” with reference to “Interfax-Ukraine”.
According to a press release by the world Bank, financed in the framework of the project “Modernization of system of social support of population of Ukraine”, which aims at the extension of social assistance to families with low income.
“Thousands of Ukrainian families already have difficulty paying for utility services due to the loss of income. Pensioners can not afford to buy even the most necessary medicines and food due to rising prices. It is important to help these people by speeding up of social benefits and improving their targeting,” said acting world Bank Director for Belarus, Moldova and Ukraine Alex Kremer.
To combat the spread of coronavirus from additional funding would be allocated $ 50 million. Lump sum payments will give seniors and social assistance recipients in connection with disabilities.