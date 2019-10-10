The world Boxing champion miraculously not killed in a terrible accident (photos, video)
Newly minted world Boxing champion in light-Middleweight weight under version IBF and WBC 29-year-old American Errol Spence (26 wins, 21 of them by knockout), which on 29 September at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles defeated his compatriot Shawn porter got into a terrible accident, according to CBS.
According to the source, who was driving a Ferrari Spence on the night road lost control and the car rolled over several times. Sam Spence flew out of the car, as he was not wearing a seat belt. Police reported that the victim was taken to hospital in serious condition. According to the forecasts of physicians, the boxer will live.
According to the newspaper Mirror, Errol before the accident have fun with their friends in one of night clubs of Dallas. Whether he used alcohol — as yet unknown.
In the ranking of the best boxers in the world regardless of weight category according to the Ring Spence occupies the sixth position.
