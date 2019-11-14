The world champion and Europe on swimming in his native Rivne forced to pay for the pool and not let him coach
Michael Romanchuk
The father of Ukrainian world champion in 2018 in Guangzhou, China and Europe-2017 in Copenhagen for a short water, 2-times European champion for the 2018 Glasgow and two-time silver medalist of the world championship (2017 and 2019) in swimming Mykhailo Romanchuk in his Facebook told enough about the sad story regarding the son’s training in his native city of Rivne.
Yesterday’s event or situation in our pool “Avangard” striking confirmation of the fact that in Ukraine don’t know their athletes.
The pool belongs to a private Institution of higher education and training there are per hour of 120 hryvnia, and about any Michael Romanchuk world champion and European champion in there nobody knows.
The son had paid for two hours of training 240 hryvnia, and the coach is not allowed. Had to pay that much to Misha could train with his coach. And the situation is really paradoxical only in the fact that the management of the pool has its professionals and, obviously, “much more professional” than the deserved trainer of Ukraine Petro Nagorniy.
Had to make this post in Facebook. You may read by someone from the sports area managers or Director OSSM, in which the words, for some reason with deeds,” – says Romanchuk, Sr.