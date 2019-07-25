The world champion under version WBC heavyweight champion failed a doping test

Dillian White

British temporary world champion under version WBC in a super heavyweight of Gillian white failed a drug test before the fight with the Colombian Oscar Rivas, which took place on July 20, reports Boxing Scene.

A positive result was shown by sample A, which was taken from white’s July 17, clarifies the issue.

Despite the fact that white is a member of the world Association of boxers on the program “Clean box”, which is the Voluntary anti-doping Association (VADA), the test was conducted by the British anti-doping Agency (about ukad ukad).

In accordance with the rules in force in the United Kingdom, has the right to appeal. About ukad ukad’s position is that as long as the process of judgment is completed, and not completed the proper procedure to enforce the rule, according to which it is believed that the fighter had not breached its protocols for PED, and it is impossible to apply any sanctions.

Recall that in 2012, white had already been caught doping. Then he should be suspended for 2 years.

Note, in the encounter with Rivas, the Briton won the title of interim champion of the WBC.

