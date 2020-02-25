The world championship in table tennis was postponed due to coronavirus
February 25, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
World team championship in table tennis, which was held in South Korea from 22 to 29 March, postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus, according to the official website of the international table tennis Federation (ITTF).
“In terms of outbreaks of coronavirus across South Korea, the decision to move was made for the health and safety of athletes, officials and fans as the main priority,” – said in a communique.
While in the Federation pre-booked a new date of the tournament – June 21-28.