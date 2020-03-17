The world Cup 2020 in ice hockey will not take place
The international Federation of hockey (IIHF) have finally made the decision to cancel the world Cup due to pandemic coronavirus.
In an interview with Iltalehti said the Vice-President of the Federation of Cavalero Kummola.
In IIHF long delayed painful decision.
The tournament was scheduled from 8 to 24 may in Zurich and in Lausanne. Earlier in Switzerland were forbidden any activities, including sports, with an audience of over 1 million people.
Now this threshold is reduced to 100.
Kummola said that officially about the cancellation of the championship will be announced soon.
Recall, the current world champion is the national team of Finland. In Bratislava last year’s finals team Finland beat the Canadians 3:1.
Let us add that because of the coronavirus IIHF cancelled the world championship in Division IB, which was supposed to be the national team of Ukraine.
Competition in Katowice was planned for 27 April – 3 may.