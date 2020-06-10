The world economy will shrink 5.2%
The world Bank has prepared a report, which is projected to be the largest since the Second world war, the fall of the economy.
It is reported by Hvylya, citing UKRINFORM.
The world Bank analysts expect a reduction in the global economy in 2020 is 5.2% in the aftermath of the pandemic coronavirus infection.
“It would mean the deepest recession since the Second world war”, — stated in the report.
It is projected that for the first time since 1870 a significant decline in production per capita will experience the largest number of countries. A deep recession is awaiting the developed economies, which until the end of 2020 will lose 7%. Emerging markets, according to world Bank estimates, will lose около2,5% of GDP. The overall rate of income per capita will decrease by 3.6%.