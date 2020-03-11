The world figure skating Championships was canceled due to coronavirus
The international skating Union (ISU) has cancelled the world figure skating Championships, which was held from 16 to 22 March in Montreal, Canada.
As stated on the website of the ISU, this decision was taken after the government of Quebec said that he refused from the competition. Canada has registered more than 100 cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19, one person died.
ISU will consider the championship at a later date, but in any case it will take place no earlier than Oct.
Recall that the pandemic coronavirus had already canceled or postponed a number of sports competitions, including world Championships in athletics indoors (13-15 March in China) and the Chinese Grand Prix of Formula 1.