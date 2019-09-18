The world is in danger: in just 36 hours the virus-killer could spread across the planet
Wednesday, September 18, an international group of independent experts GPMB has published a report “World at risk”. He warns that humanity is not ready for a pandemic any of several deadly diseases like Spanish flu, which at the beginning of the last century killed approximately 50 million people.
The authors of the report point out — for the last 100 years the rate of spread of a pandemic has increased dramatically. Every day millions of people move from country to country, from continent to continent within a matter of hours thanks to modern aircraft. Hence, a virus-killer could spread across the planet in just 36 hours. “Moving with great speed pathogens have terrible potential. They are able to kill tens of millions of people, destroy the economy, to destabilize national security”, — underlined in the report.
As the most dangerous disease, is able in a matter of days to kill at least 80 million people on the planet, scientists call five species of influenza viruses, Ebola, Dengue and zika, yellow fever, and others.
The group of experts included the former Prime Minister of Norway and former Director-General of the world health organization (who) Gro Harlem Bruntland, head of the International Federation of red cross and red Crescent Elhadj es si, Executive Director of the world Bank Axel van Trotsenburg.
The head of the who Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus supported the report’s authors. He urged world leaders to take urgent action. “Governments around the world must learn the lessons of previous pandemics. The roof needs to be repaired before the rain”, said Gebreyesus.
An epidemic as dangerous as the Ebola outbreak Ebola has killed over 10 thousand people, said who. In the summer of that year, there was Europe’s first birth of a child with microcephaly caused by zika virus.
