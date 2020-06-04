The world is waiting for the second wave of coronavirus: good news and bad news from the who
June 3, a senior representative of the world health organization have shared good and bad news regarding a possible second wave of coronavirus, writes the New York Post. According to him, there is a “clear threat” of a second outbreak, but the world will be better prepared for it.
“We still have no vaccine, no cure Covid-19,” said the European Director of the who’s Hans Kluge during a press conference held in the Russian language to reach people in countries where many people speak this language, including Russia, Armenia and Israel.
“The second wave of the coronavirus is not inevitable. However, an increasing number of countries removes restrictions, there is a clear threat to the re-surge of the infection Covid-19. If these flashes do not stop, a second wave may occur and it can become very destructive,” said Kluge.
The good news, he said, is that the world learned a lot after the first wave.
“We better understand the virus, what measures work and how to prepare for the situation,” said Kluge.
Direct speech Kluge in Russian- from 0:51 in this video:
The pandemic that began in China in late 2019, to date claimed the lives of more than 380,000 people worldwide, including more than 105,000 in the United States.
Experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci of the Task force on coronavirus at the White house originally predicted that the development of an effective vaccine may take up to 18 months.
But the Swiss drug manufacturer Novartis will begin production of a genetic vaccine against coronavirus in June 2020 in the framework of the agreement with researchers from Massachusetts.
AveXis, a division of gene therapy, Novartis agreed to manufacture the vaccine, developed at the Massachusetts clinics of diseases of hearing and vision, and Massachusetts General hospital. Clinical trials are scheduled to begin in the second half of this year.
President trump said that the vaccine will be developed and ready to use by the end of 2020.
“We are ready. And when we get good news that we have a vaccine, we have the formula, we have what we need, we’ll be ready to work — instead of spend years in training”, — said the President of the United States.
“We are ready. It’s a risk. It’s expensive, but we save a huge amount of time, saving years if we do it right,” added trump.
Trump also accused the who of inaction during a pandemic coronavirus and in lobbying for the interests of China, and stated that the United States suspended relations with this organization.
