The world rally champion was in a terrible accident at a speed of 185 km/h during the race in Monte Carlo (video)
January 25, 2020
The reigning world rally champion Ott Tanak had a big crash during a race in Monte Carlo.
Machine Estonian pilot team Hyundai Motorsport at the speed of 185 km/h hooked the curb, flew off the road and rolled over several times in the air.
While neither the 32-year-old Tanak and his co-driver were not injured.
During his career, Tanak has a record of 12 wins, including six last season.
Rally “Monte-Carlo” will run until January 26.