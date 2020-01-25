The world rally champion was in a terrible accident at a speed of 185 km/h during the race in Monte Carlo (video)

January 25, 2020 | Sport

Чемпион мира по ралли попал в жуткую аварию на скорости под 185 км/час во время гонки в Монте-Карло (видео)

Ott Tanak

The reigning world rally champion Ott Tanak had a big crash during a race in Monte Carlo.

Machine Estonian pilot team Hyundai Motorsport at the speed of 185 km/h hooked the curb, flew off the road and rolled over several times in the air.

While neither the 32-year-old Tanak and his co-driver were not injured.

During his career, Tanak has a record of 12 wins, including six last season.

Rally “Monte-Carlo” will run until January 26.

