The world’s first death from Smoking electronic cigarettes recorded in the United States
On Friday, August 23, in the United States was for the first time in the history of recorded death directly associated with Smoking electronic cigarettes. The fatal case occurred in Illinois. State epidemiologist, Dr. Jennifer Layden told reporters: “the Patient was hospitalized with a serious unknown disease pulmonary ways.” Data on age, sex and other information about the deceased she did not provide.
However, the us Federal Center for disease control and prevention (CDC) reported that over the past two months the country has recorded 193 cases of similar serious diseases. These have been identified in 22 U.S. States. All patients have in common is that they smoke electronic cigarette. All of them were diagnosed the same symptoms — cough, shortness of breath, General weakness.
Doctors are not yet able to identify a particular product that is associated with all diseases, but they are sounding the alarm.
The fact that the US is rapidly spreading the use of e-cigarettes among adolescents. So called vaping is the inhalation of steam, evaporated electronic cigarette has become extremely popular. At the moment, are addicted to vaping about 4 million American schoolchildren.
Recently the doctors talked about the fact that smokers of electronic cigarettes are not exposed to nearly 7 thousand chemicals present in cigarettes. Therefore, electronic cigarettes are considered less dangerous.
But research is ongoing. It is established that liquids for vaping contain nicotine and traces of various metals from coal for heating, or from other components of the electronic device. In addition, they added a variety of aromatic substances and essences, whose effects on human lungs in combination with the steam not fully understood. And the emergence of unknown diseases of the pulmonary tract in 22 States proves that vaping can be very dangerous.
The Director of the CDC Robert Redfield also reported that on the black market there are more and more liquids for vaping containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is the main psychoactive component of marijuana. And of the patients admitted that they used such fluids.
Another unpleasant for the fans of electronic cigarettes the discovery was made public in August in the journal Radiology. It turned out that vaping can lead to the formation in the body of toxic substances that temporarily reduce blood flow and damage blood vessels. It does not matter even if inhaled in a pair of nicotine or not.
The scientists recruited several dozen non-volunteers and for a couple of minutes for them to pinch the femoral artery, and then removed the tourniquet. Using MRI measurements, how much of the increased blood flow to oxygen deprived limbs.
Participants were then asked to make 16 puffs electronic cigarette does not contain nicotine, and repeated the experiment. This time the blood flow was lower in average by one third, its acceleration in the quarter, and the level of the portable oxygen fell by 20%.
It turned out that even a single use of electronic cigarettes temporarily impairs the function of blood vessels. It does not matter what is in the inspired couple do not contain nicotine. The main components — glycerin and propylene glycol — all electronic cigarettes the same, and they are heated in any case to form toxic substances.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter